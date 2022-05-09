Concertgoer shot, killed in parking lot of Arena Theatre, police say

Houston police said several officers working security at the concert responded to the shooting in the parking lot.

HOUSTON — A 29-year-old man died after being shot outside of a concert at the Arena Theatre in southwest Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said they are looking for three men, including a driver, in connection to the deadly shooting. They do not have a good description but said they appear to be 25 to 35 years old.

Witnesses reported seeing two men get out of the black-colored GMC truck and shoot the victim before taking off.

The deadly shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. along the Southwest Freeway in the parking lot outside of the theatre as the concert was still going on.

Houston police said they believe the victim was someone who attended the concert. INvestigators found a number of shell casings on the ground after the victim was shot multiple times in the torso.

Police said several officers were working security at the concert when they heard gunshots and ran outside of the venue to find the victim. They gave him CPR until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Police said it doesn't appear the victim and shooter got into a fight prior to the shooting.

Police were also talking to witnesses overnight to try and piece together what led up to this. If you saw or know anything, you're asked to call the Houston police.