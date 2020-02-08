Argument leads to man being shot in the face, another in the leg in Winston-Salem

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to North Point Blvd. in reference to the shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An argument led to two men being shot in Winston-Salem Saturday night.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers responded to North Point Blvd. in reference to the shooting.

Police said Gerr Oneal II was shot in the face and Sulaiman Mohammed was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to a local hospital where their injuries are serious, but not life-threatening, both are in stable condition, police said.