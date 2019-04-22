A hiker on the Appalachian Trail who threatened hikers Sunday in North Carolina could be headed to Tennessee, according to Unicoi County authorities.

Sheriff Mike Hensley told WCYB that the man is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen carrying a machete and a knife.

Sheriff Hensley posted on his Facebook page that the man, who calls himself "Sovereign“ had brandished the knife and machete at hikers.

The man also threatened hikers with a shovel at the JeriCabin shelter and checkpoint in Madison County, North Carolina, according to the eyewitnesses who contacted police.

The sheriff said the man also has a pit bull terrier with him.

Hensley told WCYB that his office was notified by North Carolina officials and that investigators are on the trail searching for the individual.

Anyone with information on the hiker can call 911 or dial (423) 743-1850.

WCYB contributed to this report.