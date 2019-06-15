WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man robbed a Wendy's in Winston-Salem just after midnight Saturday morning, police say. The crime happened at the Wendy's Jonestown Road.

Restaurant employees told officers an armed man forced his way around the front counter and into the back office area demanding money. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money on foot.

The suspect was described as a man in a red coat, black pants, black bandanna, and a black backpack.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

The Winston-Salem Police Department request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston –Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.

