Armed robbery at Cass Jewelers in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the suspect(s) were last seen leaving in a white van.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the suspect(s) who robbed Cass Jewelers on Battleground Avenue Monday morning.

Officers responded to the store around 9:47 a.m.

The suspect(s) were armed with a weapon and took money from the store. They were last seen leaving in a white van.

This investigation is ongoing.

