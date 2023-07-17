Armed robbery at Cass Jewelers in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the suspect(s) who robbed Cass Jewelers on Battleground Avenue Monday morning.
Officers responded to the store around 9:47 a.m.
The suspect(s) were armed with a weapon and took money from the store. They were last seen leaving in a white van.
This investigation is ongoing.
