Armed robbery at Chick-Fil-A on John Gordan Lane in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man robbed Chick-Fil-A on John Gordon Lane in High Point, according to police reports.

It happened on Thursday at 9:45 p.m. An employee became the center of the robbery when a man approached the restaurant's drive-thru.

Officers said no one was hurting during the robbery.

The High Point Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect. They released a photo of the suspect's vehicle below.

Police said he was driving a black Hyundai Sonata, model 2014 or newer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app.

