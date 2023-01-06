x
Greensboro Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police say

Greensboro police got a call to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business.
Credit: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. 

Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. 

A man with a gun walked into the business but then left in a maroon color SUV.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a mask and blue jeans. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

