Greensboro Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night.
Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business.
A man with a gun walked into the business but then left in a maroon color SUV.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a mask and blue jeans.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.