Greensboro Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night.

Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business.

A man with a gun walked into the business but then left in a maroon color SUV.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a mask and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.