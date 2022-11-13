Armed robbery at a Greensboro business

A man with a handgun entered Super-S-Mart and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery.

Investigators said the suspect was described as a African American Male, 6ft tall, wearing a blue colored hoodie and gray colored pants.

There is no additional information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.