Armed robbery at a Greensboro grocer, police say

An armed man took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the scene.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man robbed Your Way Grocery on March 11 at 8:38 p.m, according to Greensboro police.

Police describe the suspect as a black man wearing a black mask, black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun when he entered the business. He took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.