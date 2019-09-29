GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An armed robbery in Randolph County ended in a suspect being airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital Sunday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery took place in the 5600 block of Mack Lineberry Road.

A description of the truck the suspect was driving was given to authorities along with the information that he was armed with a hammer. A Deputy in route to the scene saw the suspect and a chase began. Deputies say the chase ended on Randleman Road in Guilford County.

With the help of the NC Highway Patrol and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, spike strips were deployed and the suspect's truck became disabled and hit a pole. Emergency Services responded and the suspect was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Upon further investigation, police say they discovered the truck the suspect was driving was stolen from the Raleigh Drive area of Franklinville earlier in the morning.

The investigation is ongoing, The suspect’s name is not being released at this time. The condition of the suspect is also unknown at this time.

