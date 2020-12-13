Winston-Salem police searching for armed robbery suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Speedway gas station early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem.
According to police, the suspect entered the gas station located at 3600 S. Main Street and threatened the use of a handgun while demanding money.
The suspect then fled the business in a white Ford Flex with money from the cash register, police said.
The suspect was described as a man wearing a red face covering, black jacket, and light blue jeans.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has assumed the case.
Anyone with further information regarding the armed robbery is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.