Robber pulls the trigger, gun didn't fire on W Florida St.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A faulty gun may have saved a cashier's life on Monday.

In broad daylight, an armed robber allegedly held a gun against the body of a Florida Mart cashier, demanding money, at 1:19 p.m. on June 19, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said the suspect pulled the trigger. But the gun didn't fire.

The suspect allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the business.

After an investigation, officers were led to the Spring Garden Street and Granite Street area where located the suspect's car and determined he was inside a nearby residence.

After the suspect left the residents, police said they conducted a traffic stop. The suspect allegedly left the vehicle and ran from police. The suspect was detained without further incident, according to police.

Police arrested and charged Jevon Vernarda Thomas, 26, with Second Degree Kidnapping, Robbery with a Firearm, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

