Armed robbery at Winston-Salem Dollar General, police say

Police are still looking for the suspect who robbed the Dollar General on 1190 Waughtown St.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem at 11:38 a.m. on Monday, July 17, according to Winston-Salem police.

The suspect allegedly entered the Dollar General and pointed a handgun at customers, demanding money, according to police. Police claim one of the victims was a woman, who was holding her child while the suspect pointed the gun at her.

The suspect then allegedly stole items from the store and ran south, behind the business.

Witnesses at the 1190 Waughtown St. Dollar General describe the suspect as a short, slender male with a short afro. He is wearing a light-colored neck gaiter, a long-sleeved red sweatshirt, black sweatpants and red and black sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-280.

