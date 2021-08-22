Police investigating after man robs store at gunpoint

Winston-Salem Police said the armed robbery happened on West Clemmonsville Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help after they said a man robbed a store at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police said they responded to 1221 West Clemmonsville Road just before 11 p.m. for an armed robbery.

After speaking with employees at Legends Arcade, police said they were told a man came into the business with a gun, demanded money, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store.

The suspect ran away before the police arrived. Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot tall, 130-pound man in his 30s. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a white ball cap, and a white face covering.

If you have any information, call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or crime stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also use the 'Text-A-Tip' program to anonymously send pictures, tips, and videos to WSPD using the number 336-276-1717.