Armed teen arrested during Burlington car break-in after eagle-eyed neighbor calls 911, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police say a concerned citizen exemplified "See Something, Say Something," when they called police to report four teenagers attempting to steal a car, leading to a chase and arrest on Saturday night.

One of the two juveniles arrested had a 9mm handgun, and the other two youth are still at large, according to police.

The eagle-eyed neighbor called 911 to report the suspicious activity at 10:48 p.m. Saturday night.

"Burlington Police received a call from a concerned citizen reporting that a group of juveniles had entered and were trying to steal a Honda Pilot in the 1500 block of Albright Avenue," according to a press release from the police department.

The responding officers found four people about a block away. They attempted to run away, but officers detained two of the four people.

"The two have been identified and are both juveniles. One juvenile was in possession of a 9mm handgun. As a result of this investigation suspected stolen property (cell phone) has been recovered, weapon seized, and a vehicle theft was likely thwarted," police said.

Last week, Burlington Police increased the reward to $5,000 for tips leading to an arrest in recent crimes involving a group known for stealing vehicles and breaking into cars to steal guns. They also said they use the stolen guns to shoot into homes of other known and suspected gang members, and that innocent bystanders have been shot. Police have not said if Saturday night's incident was connected to this.

Burlington Police say investigators continue searching for the two suspects at large.

"As we continue to navigate through these investigations, the BPD cannot stop the violence alone. Information from the community is critical to solving these crimes," police said, adding, "Now is also the time for increased community actions. Tips help solve and stop crime. There are many ways to do this anonymously. One of the best ways to do this is through Alamance County Crimestoppers."

