ROCHELLE, Ga. — A man is in jail on charges of terroristic threats and aggravated assault after a domestic violence investigation.

According to Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers, it began Friday morning when several people told investigators they were being threatened with bombs

The investigation went through the weekend and the suspect, Jonathan Cook, was arrested around 5 p.m. Saturday in Houston County.

He's charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault and possession of explosive devices.

On Sunday, Rogers says law enforcement officials recovered homemade bombs from Cook's home on Highway 112 in Rochelle.

The GBI's bomb disposal unit was sent to the home on Monday to execute a search warrant, and Rodgers says they found materials to make bombs and more bombs in various stages of being built.

WMAZ

"This man is in a lot of trouble," Rodgers told reporters Monday afternoon, "I'm not a bomb expert, but from what I see...what this gentlemen is building is a lot more than making something go boom. It’s to hurt someone."

The bomb disposal unit is currently detonating bombs in the backyard of the home and dismantling others.

Rodgers could not say how many bombs were recovered saying, "It was more than just a few." He also confirmed that Cook is an Army veteran.

