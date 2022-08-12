The child's mother said Zyria Sensely was her good friend.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video is this story is from a previous report.

The driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a 10-year-old girl and her father has been booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Jail records on Friday revealed that Zyria Sensely is now facing charges after investigators say she killed Janyla Henderson, 10, and her father Nicholas Jeffries, 33 in a crash.

Jeffries' girlfriend and the child's mother, Evelyn Henderson, said Sensely is her good friend.

Henderson was also in the car Saturday when a 2008 Dodge Durango was speeding and said Sensely lost control. The car rolled over several times on Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta. Police said the driver left the crash site.

The grief-stricken mother held a vigil Thursday night where the crash happened, just outside of Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

"This is my first time back on the scene since I found them," Henderson said Thursday night.

During the vigil, Henderson said she now questions her friendship with Sensely. Most of all, she is working to come to terms with losing her partner and her child.

"He was an awesome man," she said of her boyfriend of 10 years.

Gripping the last photo taken of her daughter, her fifth-grade school picture, she also said how she will forever miss her sweet girl.

"That was my chocolate dream, now she's my chocolate angel," she said.