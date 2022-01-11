2 charged in deadly 2016 Greensboro robbery

William Lee Locklear was gunned down during a robbery in 2016. Nearly six years later, police have charged two people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nearly six years later, Greensboro police have charged two people accused of robbing and killing a man.

Police said William Lee Locklear, 41, was shot to death on Forest Brook Drive on August 12, 2016.

Investigators said through continued work, detectives were able to identify the suspects as Tamarius Tyshe Merritt, 22, of Greensboro, and Javonn Dequan Riddick, 24, of Winston-Salem.

Police said Merritt and Riddick were both charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Merritt is being held in Guilford County Jail and Riddick is being held in Virginia at the Greensville Correctional Center.