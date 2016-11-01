Arrest made in connection with 2014 murder of Trinity woman

Tammy Sellers Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home on October 28, 2014.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is from 2014 when Crime Stoppers was offering an award for Holland's murder.

Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home on October 28, 2014. She was 50 years old.

After a lengthy investigation into the cold case, deputies reviewed the case with the District Attorney's Office. On January 26, a warrant was sought for Roy Lee White, 50, for felony accessory after the fact of 1st-degree murder.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested White at the Econo Lodge on Brentwood Street in High Point just after 11 p.m.

White was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and was given a $60,000 bond. His first appearance in court was Wednesday.

White cooperated with detectives and identified Holland's killer as Florence Elizabeth Keene, who died in 2018. White and Keen, who were reportedly married, were neighbors to and associates with Holland, and were questioned by detectives at the time of the murder.

White's arrest in connection to this case was the culmination of a three-year, cold case investigation by multiple detectives.

According to the investigation, on the day Holland's body was discovered, a neighbor who had been attempting to make contact with Holland went to her house after work to check on her in person.

Holland didn't come to the door and the neighbor looked inside the window, saw her in the living room, and called 911.

According to the autopsy report released by the NC Medical Examiner's office, Holland had been stabbed multiple times and died from those injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.