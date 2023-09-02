Arrest made for death of Winston-Salem man shot in parking lot on Geneva Road

Winston-Salem police said they arrested the man who killed 35-year-old Demetrius Williams on January 30.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested a man connected to the shooting death of 35-year-old Demetrius Williams.

Winston-Salem police found Williams shot in a parking lot on Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. on January 30. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Tyshaun Martrez Stevenson was taken into custody Monday in Thomasville with the assistance of the US Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Detectives continue to investigate Williams' death. After investigating the area, they discovered that fight between Williams and Stevenson led to the shooting.

Stevenson was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond.