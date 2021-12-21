x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

He was run over in killed in Reidsville. 7 months later an arrest is made

Wesley Lee Pruitt, 58, was found lying dead on the road on May 9.
Credit: Reidsville Police Department
Tristan Dylan Gray, 57, is accused of killing Wesley Lee Pruitt, 58, in a hit-and-run in Reidsville on May 9, 2021.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Monday more than seven months after a deadly hit-and-run in Reidsville.

Tristan Dylan Gray, 57, is behind bars in the May crash that killed Wesley Lee Pruitt, 58.

Police said Pruitt was on Barnes Street just before 1 a.m. on May 9 when he was hit and killed. Investigators said Gray left after the crash. Pruitt was found lying in the road.

RELATED: Hit-and-run in Greensboro leaves 1 person dead

Investigators said surveillance video showed the driver, who was later identified as Gray.

Gray was given a $50,000 bond. He is expected in court on Dec. 29.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

In Other News

Greensboro mom struggling this holiday season after 14-year-old son killed