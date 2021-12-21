He was run over in killed in Reidsville. 7 months later an arrest is made

Wesley Lee Pruitt, 58, was found lying dead on the road on May 9.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Monday more than seven months after a deadly hit-and-run in Reidsville.

Tristan Dylan Gray, 57, is behind bars in the May crash that killed Wesley Lee Pruitt, 58.

Police said Pruitt was on Barnes Street just before 1 a.m. on May 9 when he was hit and killed. Investigators said Gray left after the crash. Pruitt was found lying in the road.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the driver, who was later identified as Gray.

Gray was given a $50,000 bond. He is expected in court on Dec. 29.

