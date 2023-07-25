Man accused of deadly Reynolds Park Rd. shooting arrested in Michigan, Winston-Salem police say

Police said Daschade David Bishop was arrested in Michigan after being accused of shooting and killing Ethan Bain on Reynolds Park Road in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested in Michigan in connection to a deadly shooting in June, according to Winston-Salem police.

On June 10, Winston-Salem police said they responded to the 2700 block of Reynolds Park Road on a report of a shooting around 10 p.m.

Officers found 30-year-old Ethan Bain in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

EMS took him to a local hospital and he later died from his injuries.

After the initial investigation, police discovered Bain had gotten into an argument with multiple people at a party. Officers said he was shot while trying to leave the party.

As detectives continued to investigate the murder, police said a warrant for arrest was issued on Daschade David Bishop, 28, for murder on June 15. Then on July 5, police said they found Bishop in Detriot, MI where he was arrested and held in jail while awaiting extradition.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Winston-Salem police said Bishop was extradited back to North Carolina is behind bars without bond and this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

