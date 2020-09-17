Greensboro police make arrest in murder case

Greensboro police found a man unconscious on the ground in August. A suspect has now been arrested in the case.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police made an arrest in an assault case that turned into a homicide.

On Aug. 31, police found David Sterling Evans, 30, unconscious on Meadowview Road.

According to a press release, Evans had been assaulted and later died on Sept. 14.

After an investigation and several tips, the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Tamarius Tyse Merritt, 21, in Winston-Salem.

He was charged with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure and violating parole.