CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the murder of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 33-year-old Terry Conner Jr. was arrested early Wednesday morning by the CMPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and SWAT.

Conner is currently being interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives, and at the conclusion of the interview, he will be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and served his outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Conner does has a criminal history, which includes serving 6 years for a home invasion where he shot two people. Police believe he likely stayed in the area for the last few months and may not have thought he needed to hide.

“That was a mistake,” CMPD said.

Police said they are still looking for a second suspect in the case and said the $21,000 reward is still good for the arrest of that second suspect.

Brooks was shot and killed shortly after arriving at the family-owned restaurant on December 9. According to the time stamp on the video, the suspects were at the restaurant just before 6 a.m. Detectives believe Brooks' killing stemmed from a robbery attempt. Police said Brooks was preparing to open the shop when he was confronted by an unknown suspect.

Scott Brooks' twin brother, David Brooks, spoke to the media hours after he learned of the arrest.

Brooks said while nothing will bring his brother back, he's grateful for CMPD's hard work in solving this case.

"They were absolutely resilient in what they have done and they will not give up," Brooks said. "We've got a force that we can certainly we proud of I will say that."

Brooks said a CMPD detective called him early Wednesday morning to relay the news of the arrest.

"I'm trying to take all of this in a little bit at a time," Brooks said.

Brooks said he could picture his brother's face when he received that call from CMPD.

"Just the face of my brother," Brooks said. "Just the memories we've had growing up. Of course, being a twin you'll be closer."

Brooks said he's comforted to know that a little bit of closure will come to his family and the community.

The family of Scott Brooks has released the following statement:

“We are relieved to hear news that an arrest was made for the murder of Scott. We are hopeful the right person or persons will be held responsible for this horrific tragedy. We are grateful for the efforts of CMPD and our community that Scott loved. We ask for continued support from law enforcement and the citizens of Charlotte to seek justice and to make efforts to prevent such violence in our beloved city. It is our hope that our justice system will continue to uncover the facts and will permanently remove those responsible for this murder from our streets to make Charlotte a safer place for us all. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this process.”



"The support we receive gets us through the grief," said David Brooks, Scott Brooks' brother. "It's not easy. It was my twin brother. I just hope...what we're doing today is going to help find and convict someone.

Brooks and his twin brother David ran the three-generation, family owned business that was started by their father, CT, in 1973. The cash-only restaurant is known for its burgers, hot dogs and chili.

"It hits home hard," one woman told NBC Charlotte, later adding, "It's sad what's going on in the city of Charlotte. It's like every day we lose another life to murder."

A GoFundMe memorial fund was made in honor of Scott Brooks. Proceeds will go toward funeral expenses and college funds for his son. As of January 8, $42,543 had been raised, far exceeding the $20,000 goal.

