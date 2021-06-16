Driver arrested after rollover crash that killed woman, seriously injured 14-year-old

Ronnie Lee Ellerbe Jr., 21, turned himself in to police at the Guilford County Magistrate after warrants were issued for his arrest, officials said.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash that killed a woman in High Point.

Ronnie Lee Ellerbe Jr., 21, turned himself in to police at the Guilford County Magistrate after warrants were issued for his arrest, officials said.

At about 11:30 p.m. on June 7, High Point police were called to a crash on E. Russell Ave. near Hines Street. A 2008 Hyundai Elantra sedan was found upside down in the middle of E. Russell Ave., police said.

Ellerbe Jr. was driving west on E. Russell Ave. when he lost control of the car and ran off the left side of the road before hitting an embankment and a tree. The car rolled over and came to rest upside down on E. Russell Ave.

One of the passengers, Jasmine Monique Dunbar, 25, was ejected from the car and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health in critical condition, where she died the next day.

Ellerbe Jr., was seriously injured and also taken to Baptist Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. A 14-year-old boy was in the back seat and had some minor injuries. He was taken to Moses Cone Medical Center in High Point.

Investigators said they believe speeding and not wearing a seatbelt were factors in the cause and severity of the crash.