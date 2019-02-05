CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a 22-year-old man was found shot and killed at an apartment complex near the campus of UNC Charlotte Wednesday night, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the University Village apartments around 8 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 22-year-old Donqwavias Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, 20-year-old Javier Concepcion-Perez was arrested by VCAT with assistance from the NCSBI and the US Secret Service and transported to police headquarters where he was interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives. At the conclusion of the interview, Concepcion-Perez was transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a firearm by felon and 1st-degree murder.

Detectives said an argument near the pool escalated to Davis being shot.