Arrest made after missing Greensboro man found dead on Randleman Road

Rysyrus Whitehurst, 20, was reported missing on Jan. 5.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest was made Thursday in connection with a Greensboro man who was reported missing and later found dead on Randleman Road.

Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 5. He was found dead in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road.

Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Police are still investigating Whitehuhrst’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

