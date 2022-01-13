x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Arrest made after missing Greensboro man found dead on Randleman Road

Rysyrus Whitehurst, 20, was reported missing on Jan. 5.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest was made Thursday in connection with a Greensboro man who was reported missing and later found dead on Randleman Road.

Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 5. He was found dead in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road.

Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Click here to sign up for the daily Get 2 It newsletter

Police are still investigating Whitehuhrst’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

In Other News

Safety Matters | A pledge to protect