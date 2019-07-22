CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured Monday morning in a west Charlotte crash during a vehicle pursuit.

Wednesday, police announced they charged Dontay Kilgo, 36, in connection to the case. Police say they also found the suspect vehicle.

Kilgo was located without incident and brought to police headquarters on July 24. He was interviewed by Major Crash Detectives. After, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving with license revoked and possession of marijuana.

CMPD

On Tuesday, the NC Highway Patrol tweeted that Trooper Christopher Wooten's condition is "steadily improving."

"Throughout the past 24-hours, Trooper Wooten’s condition has steadily improved," NCSHP commander, Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr. said Tuesday, "He has displayed responses when spoken to by his family of whom I must add, personifies his same spirit. While his journey to recovery will take time, I am certain our fellow Patrol members will provide comfort and support every step of the way."

"I want to commend the overwhelming amount of prayers and encouragement offered by our members since Trooper Wooten’s admission to the hospital. It is evident our Patrol family remains strong in uplifting one of our own when they require it most. I would also like to thank our law enforcement partners, and specifically, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for their unwavering patronage throughout the investigative process."

Those wishing to send cards, flowers and other tokens of encouragement are requested to use the address provided below.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Attn: Trp. Christopher L. Wooten

12101 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd

Huntersville, NC 28078-7661

The trooper was pursuing a vehicle when the trooper collided with a second vehicle, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD is investigating the crash.

Trooper Christopher Wooten, a 14-year veteran, was attempting a traffic stop when the vehicle did not stop, according to CMPD. The trooper followed the vehicle through the intersection of Edgewood Road and Tuckaseegee Road when the trooper collided with a pick-up truck. Investigators said the trooper drove through a red light before he collided in the intersection with the truck, which had a green light.

The driver of the pick-up truck stayed on the scene. That driver was not injured. The trooper was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police were searching for the suspect and vehicle which fled the scene after the crash. The suspect was driving a gray or silver vehicle with a missing hood. It has a temporary 30 day license plate.

It was not immediately known how long the trooper was pursuing the vehicle before the crash.

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a late 1990s model Toyota Avalon driven by a black man wearing prescription glasses, according to CMPD.

Trooper injured in Charlotte crash A North Carolina State Trooper was riding a motorcycle when he was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle. A North Carolina State Trooper was seriously injured in a west Charlotte crash Monday after colliding with a vehicle while pursuing another vehicle. The trooper was riding a motorcycle.

The crash investigation was not impacting nearby Interstate 85.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today