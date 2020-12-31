Arrest made more than a year after young mother of 5 found shot to death in Greensboro's Hampton Park

Desirae Aimee Hall was found shot inside a car in November 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from November 2019 shortly after Desirae Hall was shot and killed.

More than a year after a mother of five was shot to death at a Greensboro park, an arrest has been made.

On November 14, 2019, around 10:20 a.m. Greensboro police were called to Hampton Park in the 3000 block of Four Seasons Blvd for a suspicious vehicle.

Officers found 25-year-old Desirae Aimee Hall had been shot and killed inside the vehicle.

Thursday, police arrested and charged Austin Alvy Jackson, 26, of Winston Salem, with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

At the time of her death, one of Hall’s close friends, Kimberly Hawkins-Harrington, said, "She was an excellent mom, daughter, and sister. She didn’t deserve what happened to her."

Hall's children range in age from 2 to 11 years old.