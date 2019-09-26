GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a year without a suspect, police have arrested a man they say killed a woman during Christmas time.

It all started back on December 12th, 2018. Officers found 32-year-old Krystal Dell Avery dead on 2004 Veasley street. At the time, her cause of death was unknown.



Later on, with the help of the state chief medical examiner, they found out her death was a homicide.

They arrested 23-year old Jeremiah Brown on September 26th, 2019. The Police department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team made the arrest near Cone Boulevard and U.S. 29.

Brown is charged with 1st-degree murder and has several other unrelated warrants. He's being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

The investigation will continue. If you have any information call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000

RELATED: 'He’s Already Had His Life Time' | Family of Ronda Blaylock Says They're Closer to Closure, but it's Still a Long Road Ahead

RELATED: More Details Revealed on Nearly 40-Year-Old Rape, Murder Case of Forsyth County Teen

RELATED: Cold case: Charlotte teen found dead in backyard