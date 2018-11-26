ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WFMY) -- Talib Latrell Kelly, 17, of Oakhurst Drive in Salisbury, NC has been arrested and charged with Felony Involuntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of Tyjuan Gibson, 19.

The shooting incident occurred on Thanksgiving day at 3285 Lincoln Avenue.

Related: Man Shot, Killed On Thanksgiving Day In Rowan County

Joseph Daquan Scott, 20, of Lincoln Ave in Spencer, NC was also arrested and charged in the case.

Scott was charged with making a false police report.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Gibson (the victim) was with several others under the age of 20 at Joseph Scott’s house where there were serval firearms.

While at the house, Talib Kelly possessed a handgun which discharged, with the bullet striking Gibson.

Kelly and another person took Gibson to the hospital in Scott's car.

Both Kelly and the other person left the hospital after Gibson was taken inside to the ER.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Scott made a report to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office that his car was stolen after the shooting, and reported that he only knew the people in his house by “Street Name”.

Investigators employed the use of a Sheriff’s K-9, and located a 12 gauge pump shotgun hidden in the woods behind the home.

Deputies also discovered Scott’s vehicle abandon near a relative of Scott's on Vanderford Street, in Salisbury.

An addition, another handgun was seized by deputies from a residence off Institute Street, in Salisbury, that was removed from the crime scene after the shooting.

Joseph Daquan Scott, 20, & Talib Latrell Kelly,17, (left to right) Courtesy: Rowan County Sheriff's Office

Scott is in jail under a $1,5000 secured bond.

Kelly was placed in jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY