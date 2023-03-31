Artificial intelligence can help law enforcement keep you safe

Experts say officers could play a critical role in this new era of AI.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Law enforcement needs help understanding artificial intelligence to help keep you safe.

Researchers at North Carolina State University are looking at the unique relationship between police and technology.

MORE NEWS: Duke Energy activates massive battery energy storage project on Camp Lejeune

And experts say officers could play a critical role in this new era of AI.

As more cameras and autonomous systems come into play, police have a new role in determining who is responsible.

For example, what should happen if a self-driving car gets pulled over for breaking traffic laws? Or understanding the limitations of technology, like facial recognition, that can help stop crime.

But there's a problem.

Researchers found a lot of North Carolina law enforcement officers don't know how this technology really works. And that can pose a problem in a country that values equal protection under the law.

So what can be done?

Researchers recommend involving officers in the design and public policy process to really get a true understanding of the technology.

All to help keep a fair and just society.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts