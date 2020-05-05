ASHEBORO, N.C. — A high-speed chase on Tuesday left a person dead and two people injured.

The chase involving three cars started on US Highway 64 and ended on Salisbury Street.

Asheboro police said the chase began with a suspect being pursued by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the chase at some point on US Highway 64 near Luck Road.

Asheboro police held traffic at major intersections in order to minimize the chance of a car crash.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office tried to deploy stop sticks to stop the driver in their tracks but were not able to.

Asheboro police said the suspect drove through Asheboro city limits on US Highway 64, turned left on Connector Road and traveled onto Mack Road.

Police said after entering on Mack Road the person then turned left onto Interstate 73/74.

Investigators said the person drove north in the southbound lane for almost 3 miles.

Officials said the suspect side swiped a blue Acura and then hit a black Jeep head-on while on Salisbury Street.

Asheboro police were not involved in the chase.

Police said the person driving the blue Acura had minor injuries, the person driving the black Jeep was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and the suspect in the high-speed chase died from their injuries.

