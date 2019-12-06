RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County after deputies searched a U-Haul truck and found a gun with the serial number removed under the seat.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the U-Haul pull into a driveway at an address in the Danny Bell Road area of Asheboro.

An area according to deputies that has had recent issues with suspicious activity and trespassing.

William George Bennett claimed he was a passenger and did not have keys to the U-haul but wished to get his book bag out of the truck, authorities say.

The owner of the home then came out and stated he didn’t want the truck on his property.

An inventory of the U-haul was taking while waiting on a tow truck.

A pistol with the serial number removed was found under the passenger seat beside of Bennett's book bag.

Bennett is charged with Felony Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Felony Possession/Sell/Buy Altered/Remove Gun Serial Number and Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Gun.

He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

