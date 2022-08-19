x
Man arrested, facing drug charges, seized gun, counterfeit money in Asheboro

Detectives seized drugs, a gun, counterfeit money and body armor during the house search.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Drugs, body armor, fake money and a gun was found inside a man's home in Asheboro Friday. 

Randolph County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Division, along with the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on Third Street in Asheboro, where they searched Johnathan Eugene Hobdy's home. 

Detectives found and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and a gun inside the home. They also seized US currency, counterfeit money, and body armor. 

Hobdy, 34, was arrested and charged with: 

  • Felony possession of firearm by felon 
  • Two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver 
  • Schedule II controlled substance
  • Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Felony possess 5+ counterfeit instrument
  • Felony maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance 
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was placed under a $100,000 bond plus electronic house arrest. 

Hobdy is scheduled to appear in court August 22 in Randolph County District Court. He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. 

