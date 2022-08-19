Man arrested, facing drug charges, seized gun, counterfeit money in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Drugs, body armor, fake money and a gun was found inside a man's home in Asheboro Friday.
Randolph County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Division, along with the Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on Third Street in Asheboro, where they searched Johnathan Eugene Hobdy's home.
Detectives found and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and a gun inside the home. They also seized US currency, counterfeit money, and body armor.
Hobdy, 34, was arrested and charged with:
- Felony possession of firearm by felon
- Two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver
- Schedule II controlled substance
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Felony possess 5+ counterfeit instrument
- Felony maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
He was placed under a $100,000 bond plus electronic house arrest.
Hobdy is scheduled to appear in court August 22 in Randolph County District Court. He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.