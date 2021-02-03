Asheboro man charged in rock quarry killing facing robbery charges

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a rock quarry is facing additional charges.
The Randolph Sheriff’s Office said Branson Raye Lambert, 21, is facing robbery charges in a separate case.
Investigators said on Feb. 7 the Asheboro Police Department conducted a search of his house on Farr Street. Police said they found evidence linking him to a robbery that occurred at the GH Mart. During their investigation they also discovered Lambert was a suspect in a homicide case that occurred following the robbery.
Lambert is now charged with felony robbery and felony second degree kidnapping. He was given a $1,000,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.
Lambert was previously charged with murder in the death of Dillion Wirt. His body was discovered at the Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry in Moore County.