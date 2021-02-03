Asheboro man charged in rock quarry killing facing robbery charges

The Randolph Sheriff’s Office said Branson Raye Lambert, 21, is facing robbery charges in a separate case.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a rock quarry is facing additional charges.

The Randolph Sheriff’s Office said Branson Raye Lambert, 21, is facing robbery charges in a separate case.

Investigators said on Feb. 7 the Asheboro Police Department conducted a search of his house on Farr Street. Police said they found evidence linking him to a robbery that occurred at the GH Mart. During their investigation they also discovered Lambert was a suspect in a homicide case that occurred following the robbery.

Lambert is now charged with felony robbery and felony second degree kidnapping. He was given a $1,000,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.