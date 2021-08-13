Asheboro man charged murder after victim dies from traumatic injuries in roadway

Highway Patrol troopers arrested Alan Thomas.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man has been charged with murder in the death of 44-year-old Bernabe Bello Mujica of Biscoe.

Investigators said 20-year-old Alan Shamon Thomas was arrested Thursday night by North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers on unrelated charges. He was later charged with murder.

Moore County Sheriff's Office said Mujica was found earlier that day at the intersection of Highway 24-27 and Tarry Church Road. He had multiple traumatic injuries and died at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.