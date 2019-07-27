LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was shot following a shooting that occurred after a party early Saturday morning in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the incident happened in the 900 block of Wenco Drive.

While investigating the area, detectives discovered three houses that had been shot after multiple shell casings were found.

While officers were still on the scene, they got a call from the Wake Forrest Lexington Medical Center.

The medical center informed authorities a gunshot victim, Nicholas Alston,20, had just arrived in the emergency room and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

Alston is currently listed in good condition.

Lexington police say a motive for the shooting is still unclear at the time due to limited cooperation with those on scene.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the police department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

