Asheboro man’s body discovered in rock quarry, 2 arrested in case

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Divers recovered the body of an Asheboro man who was killed from a rock quarry.

Police said Dillion Wirt, 23, was killed Sunday in Asheboro but his body was discovered Monday by dive teams at the Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry in Moore County.

Police were called around at 2:13 a.m. to the 400 block of E. Salisbury Street for reports of a person being shot.

Officers found evidence and spoke to witnesses that proved the shooting happened in the 600 block of Farr Street.

Investigators said the information they received led them to look for the victim in the rock quarry.

Branson Raye Lambert, 21, is charged with murder in Wirt’s death. Jessica Lynn Loflin, also known as, Jessica Lynn Law, 36, is charged with accessory after the fact. The two were arrested at a gas station in Virginia by Virginia State Police around 7 a.m. Sunday. They are being held at the New River Valley Jail awaiting extradition.