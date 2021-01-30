Asheboro officer injured in a crash while responding to an emergency

The officer and the driver of the other car involved were both taken to the hospital, according to Asheboro police.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro police officer was injured in a crash Friday night at the intersection of North Fayetteville Street and West Salisbury Street.

The officer was responding to an emergency call when the crash happened, according to Asheboro police.

There was damage reported to the structure of First United Methodist Church, which sits on the corner of the intersection where the crash happened. No word yet on the extent of that damage.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated and released. The driver of the other car was conscious and alert while on the way to the hospital. An update on that driver's condition is unknown.