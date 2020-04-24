ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead, early Friday morning

According to the Asheboro Police Department, the shooting involving four people happened on Coleridge Road.

Police said 22-year-old Detavius Bruton was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while 18-year-old Azion Fair and Jemen Portis both were only treated for gunshot wounds.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the shooting and listed the fourth person involved as an unidentified minor.

Police believe there were others who were present and in the area when the shooting happened and are working to identify everyone involved.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at: (336) 672-7463.

