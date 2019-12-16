ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man who is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man in Asheboro has been captured.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Greene Jr. was captured Thursday afternoon by deputies and turned over to the Asheboro Police Department for further questioning in the case.

Deputies say he was served his out outstanding warrant for arrest for murder and his bond will be determined.

On December 14, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 10:40 p.m in the 600 block of Tipton Drive. When police arrived, they found Roy Quentin Elliott on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Elliot was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

The preliminary investigation identified Joseph Greene Jr. as a suspect in the crime and warrants were then issued for his arrest.

