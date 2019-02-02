ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro bar were a man was shot on Sunday, January 27, is now closed.

RELATED: Man Shot In Parking Lot Of Asheboro Sports Bar

Through investigation, the Asheboro Police Department determined Camarius Phillips 16, to be a primary suspect in the shooting.

RELATED: WANTED: Asheboro Police Looking For Teen, Woman Connected To Shooting

It was also learned that owner of the Freewayz Sports Bar and Lounge, Mark Bittle,50, allowed Phillips to drink alcohol inside the bar the night of the shooting.

In the five months that the bar has been open, this is already the second call Asheboro PD has responded to shootings.

ALE (Alcohol Law Enforcement) has also made serval drug arrests at the bar.

Due to this, Bittle surrendered his ABC permits to ALE.

The investigation is ongoing, more charges are expected by ALE.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users