NC police seize enough suspected fentanyl to kill over 600,000 people

Police said the suspect was caught with over $10,000 in cash and enough suspected fentanyl to make 625,000 lethal doses.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Asheville, North Carolina, arrested a man last week and seized enough fentanyl to kill over 600,000 people, detectives said.

The Asheville Police Department announced that officers seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl from a man on March 31. In a Facebook post, officers said that would be enough fentanyl for 625,000 lethal doses. Officers also seized more than $10,000 in cash, a brick press, a vacuum sealer and a blender.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Maurice Logan Jr., is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident. He was given a $500,000 bond and is being held in the Buncombe County detention center.

“After receiving information about Logan’s involvement in drug sales in Asheville, including tips from the Tip411 app, our officers were able to use that information to make the arrest,” said Chief David Zack. “This is a significant drug arrest which removes a large amount of this deadly drug from our streets, much in thanks to the support we receive from the community sharing your tips.”

𝐓𝐢𝐩 𝟒𝟏𝟏 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 Asheville, NC (April 1,... Posted by Asheville Police Department on Friday, April 1, 2022

