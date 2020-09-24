x
Crime

Asheville police searching for suspect accused of assaulting man during protests

Officers said they found a 50-year-old man suffering from severe injuries in relation to the incident.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a man during a protest in downtown Asheville Wednesday night. 

Officers responded to Spruce Street near Roger McGuire Green at Pack Square public park in relation to the incident. 

Once on scene, officers found a 50-year-old man suffering from severe injuries. 

Detectives have been investigating the incident since that time, and have identified a person of interest who they said stands 6 feet tall. 

Credit: Asheville Police Department

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or his possible whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110. 

