Asheville police searching for suspect accused of assaulting man during protests

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a man during a protest in downtown Asheville Wednesday night.
Officers responded to Spruce Street near Roger McGuire Green at Pack Square public park in relation to the incident.
Once on scene, officers found a 50-year-old man suffering from severe injuries.
Detectives have been investigating the incident since that time, and have identified a person of interest who they said stands 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man or his possible whereabouts is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.