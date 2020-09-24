Asheville police searching for suspect accused of assaulting man during protests

Officers said they found a 50-year-old man suffering from severe injuries in relation to the incident.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a man during a protest in downtown Asheville Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Spruce Street near Roger McGuire Green at Pack Square public park in relation to the incident.

Once on scene, officers found a 50-year-old man suffering from severe injuries.

Detectives have been investigating the incident since that time, and have identified a person of interest who they said stands 6 feet tall.