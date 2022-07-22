x
Crime

Person assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro found in Rockingham Co. with life-threatening injuries

Police said Dewonyea Malone was arrested and facing several charges.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was injured after being assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro, according to police reports.

Around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Greensboro Police Department received a report from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office about a person being assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro.

They said the victim's car was stolen and they were taken to a rural area of Rockingham County. 

Once the victim was found, they were taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.  

After an investigation, Greensboro police found Dewonyea Malone on Spring Garden Street with a vehicle that matched the description of the victim's vehicle. 

Officers were then able to arrest Malone Thursday in connection with this abduction and assault. 

 Malone is facing the following charges: 

  • Larceny of motor vehicle
  • Possession of a motor vehicle
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury 
  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • First-degree kidnapping

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

