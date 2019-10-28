GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County assistant principal accused of having sex with multiple students pleaded guilty in court Monday morning.

Lisa Rothwell, 34, a former assistant principal at Stuart Cramer High School, was suspended with pay after she was arrested on six felony charges earlier this month. Investigators said she had sex with a student multiple times in April and July.

On Monday, Rothwell pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with two different students while serving as assistant principal. As part of her plea, Rothwell will serve 10 to 21 months in a suspended prison sentence, which means she won't serve any time in jail. Rothwell will receive 24 months of probation.

It was revealed during Monday's appearance that Rothwell resigned from her position and forfeited her education license. Investigators also revealed that Rothwell's victims were 18 and 17 years old. Despite the 18-year-old's age, it's still illegal for an educator to have sex with a student attending their school.

The mother of the 17-year-old victim said the punishment is not justice for her son and described it as "a slap on the wrist."

Rothwell has over a decade experience with Gaston County Schools, including four years at North Gaston High. She joined the Stuart Cramer staff in 2014 and became an assistant principal after earning her master's degree in 2015. It's unclear if the crimes happened on campus.

During a bond hearing, several teachers and students showed up to support Rothwell.

"I think that speaks volumes for what my client has done," Trippe McKeny, Rothwell's attorney, said. "I think it shows that she has helped a lot of people."

Alison Majewski is a Gaston County teacher whose children go to Cramer High School.

She said she's happy Rothwell will get her bond reduced especially after seeing the sadness on her face in court.

"It's the worst part is seeing her like that because I know her so differently," Majewski said. "Friendly, bubbly, caring, and this has put her in a very dark spot."

