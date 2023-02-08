Assisted living employee steals cards from elderly residents

Beverly Marie Jeffers is being held on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An employee of an Alamance County assisted living facility is in custody for stealing financial cards from two elderly residents.

Alamance County deputies were alerted of the theft on Jan. 27 when they reported their financial arts were missing.

After an investigation, deputies identified and established probable cause to arrest an employee of the facility, Beverly Marie Jeffers, 57, for the theft on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Jeffers was charged with two counts of Felony Theft of Financial Card, two counts of Felony Identity Theft, two counts of Felony Obtain Property by False Pretense, and two counts of Misdemeanor Exploitation of Elder.

Jeffers is being held on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

