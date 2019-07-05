HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — At least seven students have been injured following reports of shots fired at 1:53 p.m. at STEM School Highlands Ranch at South Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

There is possibly an eighth injury as well, according to Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies have two suspects in custody and they do not believe there is a third suspect.

The scene is still active and unstable, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Nicholson-Kluth said the shooting began in the middle school and that many shots were fired. As officers entered the school, they still heard shots being fired, she said.

Swat teams are on-scene and actively searching the school. Kluth said law enforcement sends in rescue teams to look for victims and suspects.

Deputies are going room-to-room to evacuate students at the school. Many students self-evacuated, Nicholson-Kluth said.

The school is located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. Lockout at other Highlands Ranch schools have been lifted.

KUSA

Parents are being asked not to go to the school and instead go to Northridge Recreation Center at 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch to pick up children.

Littleton Adventist Hospital confirmed receiving five patients. Four are in serious condition and one is in fair condition, according to hospital spokesperson Wendy Forbes.

Children's Hospital Colorado also received a victim at its South Campus location, who is in good condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Sky Ridge Medical Center spokesperson Linda Watson said they are treating two juvenile patients who are stable, but their condition is unknown.

Cherry Creek School District schools and Littleton Public Schools have been placed on secure perimeter as a precaution.

The Children's Hospital Colorado's south campus, Highlands Ranch and Therapy Care, Highlands Ranch locations are currently on lockdown.

A lockout is when entrance and exit to a school is not allowed, but activities and learning continue as normal inside a school. It is vastly different than a lockdown, where students and staff turn the lights out in their rooms, lock the door and hide from a potential threat.

STEM School Highlands Ranch was founded in 2011 and initially served graded sixth through ninth. It has since grown to more than 1,850 students serving grades K-12.It’s part of the Douglas County School District.

This developing story will be updated.

