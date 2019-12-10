FORT WORTH, Texas — This article has been updated to add a GoFundMe that's been created to cover funeral costs and other expenses and to reflect the amount of money raised, and updated to include a statement from Jefferson's alma mater.

Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot early Saturday inside a bedroom of her Fort Worth home by a police officer responding to a request for a welfare check at the house.

Officers responded to a what they called an "open structure" call around 2:25 a.m. at the house in the 1200 block of Allen Avenue, east of Interstate 35W.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was walking around the house and had walked into the backyard when he shot once through a window of the house, body-camera footage shows.

Just before firing his gun, the officer yelled, "Put your hands up. Show me your hands!"

Jefferson died at the scene.

Rev. Kyev Tatum

Relatives told WFAA Jefferson worked in human resources. They showed a photo of the woman and said she wasn't threatening.

Fort Worth police officials said the officer said he shot into the house after "perceiving a threat."

Attorney Lee Merritt tweeted Saturday afternoon that Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew inside the home when the officer walked through the backyard. He said Jefferson got up to "investigate" the noise.

Body-camera footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows the officer in the backyard of the house. He yelled, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands” before shooting once.

A neighbor said he had called the Fort Worth non-emergency number to request a welfare check after seeing his neighbor's front door open.

Rev. Kyev Tatum said Jefferson was living in the home to care for her 8-year-old nephew and her grandparent.

A GoFundMe was created by attorney Lee Merritt on Sunday morning to help cover Jefferson's funeral costs "and other expenses associated with this tragedy."

Just three hours after it had been created, the fundraiser had received more than $21,000 in donations from 739 donors. Organizers had set the fund's goal at $50,000.

By 10:35 p.m. Sunday, more than $120,000 had been raised from more than 4,200 donors. The previously set goal was to reach $75,000. That was five hours after the GoFundMe had been created.

According to the description on the GoFundMe, Jefferson was a pre-med graduate of Xavier University and worked in pharmaceutical equipment sales.

A statement from Xavier released Sunday night confirmed Jefferson was a 2014 graduate of Xavier University of Louisiana. She earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Biology in 2014.

"Xaverites," the statement from Xavier University of Louisiana president Reynold Verret begins. "We are deeply dismayed by the news of another African American killed in her home by the police, in Fort Worth, Texas. This time, she is one of our Xavier University of Louisiana alumna, very close to our heart, Atatiana Koquice Jefferson, B.S. in Biology 2014.

"We should expect safety when we call on our police. whose mission is to protect and serve. Sadly, our fathers and mothers must caution daughters and sons on their interactions with officers. Families in our communities hesitate to call on their protectors out of fear that they will be killed. This should not be.

"We know that many officers live out their calling and duty to their communities. Despite this, recent events demonstrate clearly that there is an urgent need to fix a law enforcement system and philosophy that is broken for some. Our communities should not feat the police. Trust must be established to repair a system that does not serve all equally."

A candlelight vigil for Jefferson was held on Sunday at 7 p.m. at 1201 E. Allen Ave. in Fort Worth.

